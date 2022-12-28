Iranian woman competes in chess tournament wearing no hijab

According to media reports, an Iranian chess player competed in an international tournament without a hijab, the latest of several Iranian sportswomen to do so since anti-government protests began.

Since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for ‘inappropriate attire,’ Iran has been swept by protests against the country’s clerical leadership.

According to Iranian news outlets Khabarvarzeshi and Etemad, Sara Khadem competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without the hijab – a headscarf required under Iran’s strict dress codes.

Both outlets’ photos appeared to show her without a headscarf during the tournament. Khabarvarzeshi also shared a photo of herself wearing a headscarf, but did not specify whether it was taken at the same event.