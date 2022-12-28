James Cameron reveals that he cut 10 minutes of action scenes from ‘The Way of Water’ that included gunplay

James Cameron, who directed ‘Avatar,’ is responsible for some of the best science fiction films, such as the ‘Aliens,’ ‘The Abyss,’ etc. In a recent interview, he stated that if he were still working today, he might not have made some of those films.

While speaking to Esquire Middle-east, he said, ‘I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of Terminator movies 30+ years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach.’

He added, ‘I’m happy to be living in New Zealand where they just banned all assault rifles two weeks after that horrific mosque shooting a couple of years ago.’

Cameron also revealed that he cut 10 minutes of action scenes from ‘The Way of Water’ that included gunplay.

‘I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker,’ said Cameron.