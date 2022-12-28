Myanmar court to issue final judgements in Suu Kyi trials this week

According to a source familiar with her trials, a court in military-run Myanmar will announce its final decisions in cases against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, capping protracted proceedings that have been denounced in the West as a sham.

Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on February 1 of last year when the military overthrew the government in a coup that put an end to a decade of shaky democracy and threw the nation into chaos.

She was previously kept under house arrest in an undisclosed location and is currently being held in an annex of a jail in Naypyitaw with no access to attorneys other than on trial days.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who is arguably Myanmar’s most iconic figure, was found guilty of multiple offences and given at least 26 years in prison in the past year in what critics have criticised as gimmick trials meant to intimidate the military’s main rival.