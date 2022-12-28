Nitin Deshmukh, Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker detained for fighting with Nagpur Police

Nitin Deshmukh, an MLA for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), was arrested by the Nagpur Police on Wednesday after he argued with officials on duty.

Nitin Deshmukh, a lawmaker from Maharashtra, is seen in a video of the incident arguing with police officers as he tries to enter Nagpur’s Ravi Bhavan complex.

Before allowing people entry into the Ravi Bhavan, the Nagpur Police claimed they were checking passes.

Following the incident, the on-duty Police Sub-Inspector filed a FIR against Nitin Deshukh, a Balapur-based Shiv Sena MLA. Sections 353, 186, 448, 294, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code have been used to charge him.