Numerous demonstrators in Iran could be executed; 11 have already received death sentences.

The Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights (IHR) informed that, hundreds of demonstrators in Iran are facing charges that might result in their execution. In September of this year, after Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini passed away while being held in detention, people flocked to the streets. She was detained in Tehran for allegedly violating the tight dress code for women in the nation.

A report claims that up to 100 prisoners, including at least 11 who have previously received death sentences, could be executed.

Five of these prisoners are female.

According to the research, many of them had little access to legal counsel.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, head of IHR, said that ‘(the authorities) intend to make people go home by passing death sentences and carrying out some of them.’

‘It has some impact, but what we’ve seen overall is increasing resentment toward the government. Their plan to instil fear through executions has fallen flat,’ he continued.

Earlier this month, two individuals were put to death in connection with the ongoing protests.

Such a move, according to activists, is necessary to frighten the populace.

The IHR reports that 476 protesters have died overall since the demonstrations started. Early in December, the death toll—which included security personnel—was close to 200.

Since the start of the national disturbance, at least 14,000 people have been detained, says an UN report from November.

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was sentenced by a court in Mashhad for using a knife to murder two members of the security forces, and on December 12 he was publicly hanged from a crane.

Mohsen Shekari, also 23, had been executed four days previously for injuring a member of the security forces.

In a study released on Monday, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency highlighted that Iran had had an 88% increase in executions in 2022 compared to 2021 and an 8% increase in death sentences, the bulk of which were given for murder or drug offences.

With at least 314 people set to be put to death in 2021, Iran is only second to China in the world in the use of the capital sentence, says Amnesty International.