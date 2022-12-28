Pope Francis informs former pope Benedict is ‘very sick’

Former pope Benedict, 95, who retired in 2013 making history as the first pope to do so in 600 years, is ‘very sick,’ according to Pope Francis, who succeeded him.

Francis made an unexpected announcement in Italian at the conclusion of his weekly general audience: ‘I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church.’

‘Let’s not forget him. He is very ill and begs the Lord to comfort him and keep him in this loving witness for the Church until the end,’ Speaking in Italian, Francis stated.