Power shortages continue in Ukraine, with nearly 9 million without power

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Monday that power shortages continue, with nearly nine million people still without power.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy stated that while power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas, problems remained.

‘Naturally, scarcity persists. The blackouts continue,’ he stated.

‘As of this evening, nearly nine million Ukrainians were without power in various regions of the country. However, the number and duration of blackouts are gradually decreasing.’