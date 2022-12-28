Russia ramps up its attacks on eastern Ukraine’s freed Kherson.

The recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine came under increased mortar and artillery attacks on Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian military, who also noted constant pressure from Russian forces along the front lines in eastern parts of the nation.

In the 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday, Russia launched 33 missiles from numerous rocket launchers at civilian targets in Kherson, according to the morning report of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian officials deny targeting civilians.

Heavy fighting also went on around the now mostly destroyed Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut in the eastern province of Donetsk, as well as to its north, around the cities of Svatove and Kreminna in the province of Luhansk, where Ukrainian forces are attempting to breach Russian defences.

On Wednesday morning, air raid sirens were heard all over Ukraine, according to officials. According to social media reports from Ukraine, the national alert may have been issued following the takeoff of Russian aircraft stationed in Belarus. Reuters was unable to confirm that information right away.

In its most recent report on the military situation in Ukraine, Britain’s defence ministry noted that Russia had probably strengthened the Kreminna section of the frontline because it is strategically significant to Moscow and has grown relatively vulnerable as a result of recent Ukrainian advances further west.

Even though the war is now in its eleventh month, there is still no chance of negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, is fervently promoting a 10-point peace plan that calls for Russia to fully respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and withdraw all of its troops, something Moscow is unwilling to consider.