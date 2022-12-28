WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones from December 31: Check full list

Mumbai: World’s most popular social media app, WhatsApp may stop working in some smartphones from December 31. The social media app owned by Meta will stop working on some Android and iOS smartphones.

WhatsApp may discontinue support for iOS 11, Android OS 4 and older from December 31. The list of outdated handsets includes 49 smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, and others.

Users with older iPhone models will have to upgrade their handsets to iOS 12 or newer while Android users will be required to upgrade their handsets to Android OS 4.1 or later to continue using WhatsApp. iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users might have to upgrade to newer iPhones whereas iPhone 5s or later models can be updated to iOS 12 and hence will continue to support WhatsApp.

In order to check the software version that is running on your Android smartphone, head over to Settings > About Phone. On an iOS device, one can head over to Settings > General > About.

WhatsApp will stop working on these phones:

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT