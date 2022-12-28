WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones from December 31: Check full list

Mumbai: World’s most popular social media app, WhatsApp may stop working in some smartphones from December 31. The social media app owned by Meta will stop working on some Android and iOS smartphones.
WhatsApp may discontinue support for iOS 11, Android OS 4 and older from December 31. The list of outdated handsets includes 49 smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, and others.
Users with older iPhone models will have to upgrade their handsets to iOS 12 or newer while Android users will be required to upgrade their handsets to Android OS 4.1 or later to continue using WhatsApp. iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users might have to upgrade to newer iPhones whereas iPhone 5s or later models can be updated to iOS 12 and hence will continue to support WhatsApp.
In order to check the software version that is running on your Android smartphone, head over to Settings > About Phone. On an iOS device, one can head over to Settings > General > About.
WhatsApp will stop working on these phones:
iPhone 5
iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
