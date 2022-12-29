CBFC advises makers of ‘Pathaan’ to implement certain changes in the film including its songs

According to chairwoman Prasoon Joshi, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the producers of the upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to make several modifications, especially to the songs and submit a revised version.

The movie recently went through the proper and exhaustive evaluation process in accordance with the board’s rules before being submitted to the CBFC examination committee for certification.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring John Abraham, is slated for theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in January 2023.

One of its songs, ‘Besharam Rang,’ courted controversy since Deepika Padukone was wearing an orange bikini.

CBFC chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said, ‘Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.’

Joshi responded by saying that ‘CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.’