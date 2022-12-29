Indian company sets new trends in working! Disturbing a colleague on their off days will cost you Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi: One of the most irritating things that may occur to an employee is receiving ‘important’ calls, texts, or emails, especially when they are on vacation. A ‘work call’ or other contact from the office has the power to spoil anyone’s vacation. It’s intriguing that one Indian company has given this important subject some thought in order to allow uninterrupted vacation time for its employees.

In order to solve this problem, the Indian fantasy sports website Dream 11 has put in place a new rule known as the ‘Dream 11 Unplug’. Under the company’s ‘UNPLUG’ policy, any communications linked to work—including calls, emails, WhatsApp groups, Slack, and group chats—may be completely turned off for a whole week.

The company announced their UNPLUG policy on LinkedIn ‘For all Stadium communication channels, including Slack, emails, and even WhatsApp groups, Dream11 simply logs the ‘Dreamster’ off. The Dreamster is not connected. This is done to prevent the Dreamster from being contacted by anyone from their workplace while they are on their well-deserved holiday ‘.

Dream 11 asserted that they do this because ‘we feel that spending quality time with loved ones or just fully unwinding on a trip, may considerably increase the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general, and more’.

According to reports, the Dream 11’s co-founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth said that any employee who contacts another employee during the ‘UNPLUG’ time will be fined around Rs. 1 lakh. Everyone at this unicorn sports technology firm is allowed to log out of the network for a week per year, including senior executives and new employees.