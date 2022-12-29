New Twitter rules will be implemented:Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of the microblogging service, announced today that Twitter’s new strategy will be to ‘follow the science.’

Anyone who claims that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist, he continued. ‘New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,’ he wrote.

The Tesla CEO withheld any additional information.

Musk has succeeded in keeping himself in the public eye since he took over Twitter thanks to his tweets, recent statements, and a number of significant policy changes.

Recently, the CEO of Twitter polled people on the site to see whether they thought he should stand down from his position. Musk remarked, ‘As the adage goes, be careful what you wish for, as you might get it,’ as the ‘yes’ votes quickly outnumbered the ‘nays.’

He tweeted, ‘I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job,’ after revealing his intention to do so.

The multi-billionaire then declared that he would solely be in charge of ‘the software and servers teams.’