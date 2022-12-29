Saffron Bikini row: CBFC demands changes to Besharam Rang song before Pathaan release

New Delhi: Coming down as a major setback to ‘Pathaan’ filmmakers, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has demanded that changes be made to the film, including the song ‘Besharam Rang’, prior to the movie’s release. According to Censor Board chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the revised version of the film should be submitted to the board, if the makers wanted the film to hit theatres on January 23, 2023.

The movie, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to release in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the movie helmed by Siddharth Anand had run into controversy after right-wing activists slammed Deepika for her saffron-coloured bikini. According to them, the attire and visuals were an insult to the Hindu culture. They also sought to boycott the film. Though it is not clear what are the exact changes demanded by the board, there are speculations that the visuals in which Deepika is seen wearing the saffron attire may have to be removed.

Recently, Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaja had performed Shah Rukh Khan’s last rites in Bhopal alleging that the actor was a jihadi and he was making money after hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting the Hindu colour. He also issued threats against the ‘owners of YouTube’ who are making money by streaming such content on their platforms.