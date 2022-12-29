The teaser of Mani Ratnam’s PS-2 unveiled and the makers announce its release date

Mani Ratnam and the team will be back in cinemas with the second installment of the period saga ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. On Wednesday, the PS-2 teaser was presented, along with the movie’s release date.

The movie made by Lyca Productions, will premiere on April 28, 2023.

Only four of the film’s key cast members, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are shown in the less than one-minute teaser.

Aditya Karikalan (Vikram) is shown in the teaser sitting on a throne, and Arulmozhi (Ravi) is shown moving through a crowd. Vandhiyathevan played by Karthi is seen with wounds, and Nandini played by Bachchan is seen clutching a sword and gazing in the mirror.

The movie is anticipated to continue where ‘Pooniyin Selvan-1’ left off. The ending in fact was a cliffhanger, where Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) were seen getting drowned in the sea after a face-off with Pandyas.

The end credit scene of the first part also made a big reveal of showing the face of the aged Oomai Rani, a character played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.