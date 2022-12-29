Twitter was down for thousands of people globally early Thursday, according to outage tracking website

Early on Thursday, Twitter was unavailable to thousands of users worldwide, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. Over 10,000 users in the US were having trouble accessing the social networking website as of 7:40 p.m. ET.

Twitter notification issues are also a common source of complaints.

The outage started in India on Thursday about 6:30 am. The web version was generally free of the issue, and it was back online in approximately two hours. Throughout, the mobile app seemed to have operated without any issues.

Around 7 o’clock Eastern time, according to DownDetector, Twitter problems began to increase (midnight GMT). Users were unable to access features like lists or their main feed, check notifications, or use other features.

DownDetector recorded more than 10,000 complaints in the United States, as the hashtag #TwitterDown trended on the platform.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

The social media platform has underwent several changes ever since Elon Musk took hold of the reins. He will soon step down as CEO once he finds a replacement.