US budget 2023 makes provision of $11 million for Tibetan govt in exile and Tibetan communities in India and Nepal

The US Congress approved the US budget for 2023 last week, which included a $11 million contribution for the exiled Tibetan government and Tibetan communities in India and Nepal.

The budget allocated ‘not less than $8,000,000’ for initiatives promoting and preserving Tibetan culture and language for Tibetan populations in India and Nepal, as well as ‘not less than $3,000,000’ for initiatives aimed at enhancing the Central Tibetan Administration’s capabilities (CTA).

The United States Agency for International Development will be in charge of managing the support for the CTA or Tibetan government in exile (USAID).

The legislation that was passed also makes the suggestion that USAID think about assisting a project to help Tibetan refugee families find accommodation in India.

India has been hosting large Tibetan communities, many of whom left Tibet after it came under Chinese rule in the 1950s.

Spiritual Guru, the Dalai Lama, has been staying in India in exile since 1959, when he left the region also known as the rooftop of the world.