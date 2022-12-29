Woman gives a ‘lifetime lesson’ to a man who tries to molest her!

Every time a woman is harassed, eve-teased, or molested, there are always those monsters who shame the whole male population. These individuals frequently feel as though they will get away with their crimes because no woman will have the guts to stand up to them.

On the microblogging website Twitter, a recent video in which a lady refuted this claim appeared. She beat the elevator molester who tried to harass her black and blue. Social media has been a hotbed for the video, which has inspired many women to bravely confront attackers. He got what he deserved was the caption for a video posted on Twitter by @BornAKang.

That’s what every woman needs to learn n do🔥….. — JUMPMAN (@JumpmanTJM) December 27, 2022

In the 31-second footage, a woman and the individual who subsequently harassed her are seen standing in an elevator. The woman is using her phone to view something. She was surprised when this individual suddenly attempted to approach her. She steps away from the individual at this time. Once more, he makes an attempt to grope her from behind.

What he received in exchange may not have entered his head at this time. She also smacks him as she pushes him back. She also kicked him in the privates, causing excruciating pain that caused him to collapse. She gave this man one last knock before leaving, a lesson he will remember for the rest of his life. Social media users were highly impressed with this video and came up with their reactions. A user wrote that this is exactly the reaction women should learn and imbibe in their lives.

Another user uploaded a video showing a man teaching a woman’s kid how to defend herself by learning martial arts. As his daughter flawlessly displayed her martial arts talents, the guy was ecstatic. There have been 2100000 views of the video published by @BornAKang, and counting. It has received almost 7,000 retweets.