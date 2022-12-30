A youngster from Pathanamthitta drowns during a mock drill conducted by the NDRF

On Thursday, a volunteer who took part in a mock drill held by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kallooppara drowned.

The authorities, particularly the Fire Force and Revenue Department, have been accused by locals of being unprepared and negligent.

Binu Soman, 34, a resident of Paduthodu close to Mallappally in this area, and one of the four volunteers who took part in the mock drill in the Manimalayar in Kallooppara, is deceased.

It is believed that the Tahasildar had asked swimming-capable volunteers to participate in the fictitious practise, which was intended to save people from drowning.

Prior to now, according to the authorities, Binu was receiving medical care in a private hospital in Thiruvalla. Locals asserted that Binu’s body had been pulled from the river after at least 20 minutes, though.

‘This entire mock drill was a fraud. They lacked essential rescue tools,’ A local told Manorama News that they were there when the disaster happened.