After Christmas Day rains, death poll in landslides and floods in Philippines rise to 44

The national disaster agency reported on Friday that 44 people had died as a result of flooding and landslides brought on by Christmas Day rains in the southern Philippines, with another 28 still missing.

According to a bulletin, 1.36 billion pesos ($24.4 million) in damage to infrastructure and crops has been reported.

On Christmas Day, the Visayas and Mindanao regions experienced heavy rains that flooded villages, towns, and highways, displacing more than 50,000 people.

According to the agency, the floods had subsided but the sporadic rains had not stopped.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that after his scheduled trip to China from January 3 to 5, he may visit the affected areas to assess the situation.

‘Regrettably, the rain keeps coming. Thus, we must continue to monitor the other areas as well, he said, according to a statement from the presidential palace.