Four people detained in Brazil for alleged coup attempts related to Bolsonaro riots

As part of their investigations into an alleged coup attempt that occurred during riots by supporters of ousted far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian police reported that they had detained at least four people and conducted nationwide raids on Thursday.

A small but devoted minority of Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to recognise the election victory of leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio da Silva and are advocating a military takeover are being persecuted by Brazilian authorities, led by the Supreme Court.

Some of his ardent supporters believe Bolsonaro’s unfounded claims that Brazil’s electoral system lacks credibility, despite the fact that he has not yet conceded defeat.

The operation on Thursday was conducted just a few days before Sunday’s inauguration of Lula and less than a week after police in Brasilia claimed to have thwarted a bomb plot organised by alleged Bolsonaro supporters.

The raids followed a riot on December 12, the day that Lula’s victory was officially recognised, in which election sceptics camped outside the army headquarters in Brasilia attacked the federal police headquarters and set cars and buses on fire in response to the detention of an indigenous leader who supported Bolsonaro.