PM Modi performs last rites of Heeraben Modi, his mother in Gandhinagar | Watch

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. PM Modi, who had reached Gandhinagar early this morning, consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi’s last rites.

PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to her at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, ‘A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values’. PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year. ‘When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity’, PM Modi tweeted.

Several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences on the demise of PM Modi’s mother. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and highlighted the value of a mother in one’s life and said that its void is ‘impossible to fill’.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister’s mother passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will join today’s scheduled events in West Bengal through video conferencing, his office informed on Friday.

The prime minister was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, including flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata and also to attend a meeting of the National Ganga Council. Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than 7,800 crores in the state of West Bengal.