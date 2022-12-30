Sandu hopes for European Union entry for Moldova this decade

President Maia Sandu, who was elected in 2020 on a pro-European and anti-corruption platform, expressed optimism on Thursday that the crisis-torn country of Moldova would join the European Union before 2030.

‘My ambitions are very high,’ Sandu said in remarks broadcast on Moldova-1 public television. ‘I believe we should join the European Union by the end of this decade.’

In June, the EU accepted Moldova as a candidate for membership, and it extended the same status to neighbouring Ukraine. It was a diplomatic triumph for Sandu, whose country is one of the poorest in Europe and is facing numerous economic challenges.