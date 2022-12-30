The Delhi-NCR region has emerged as India’s digital payments capital: Report

According to a study released by Paytm on Wednesday, the Delhi-National Center Region (NCR) has become India’s digital payments capital, with Katpadi in Tamil Nadu experiencing the highest growth with a seven-fold increase this year (December 28). One97 Communications announced the publication of Paytm 2022 Recap, illustrating the intriguing patterns of transactions performed using Paytm in 2021.

The biggest percentage of Paytm purchases from street vendors or micro-sellers, was in Noida and Nagpur. The largest proportion of offline payments for food and drink was seen in Trichy and Chennai, both in Tamil Nadu. According to news agency ANI, the Punjabi city of Amritsar recorded the greatest expenditures on grooming and wellness using the digital payment system.

The survey also noted that Paytm’s business expanded in Northeast India, with Lohit, South Sikkim, and Ranipool in Arunachal Pradesh and Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Kamrup in Assam seeing the fastest UPI growth rates. Additionally, consumers may examine their unique experiences with the firm this year by visiting paytm.com/recap, which the company said is one of the most popular payment ways for Indians. Rahul and Pooja were two of the most popular names among Paytm customers.

The data from Paytm stated that Wednesday was the biggest day of the week for online transactions, with the highest number of payments occurring at 7:23 p.m. More than 1.61 billion trips to ATMs were prevented thanks to the company’s assistance, it noted. Two out of every three of Paytm’s new customers are from smaller cities and villages, the company added, demonstrating its commitment to promoting financial inclusion by accepting digital payments globally.