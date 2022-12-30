Uma Bharti criticises saffron party, saying, ‘Lord Ram and Hanuman are not BJP workers’

Uma Bharti, a BJP leader and the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, criticised her party for focusing solely on Lord Ram and Hanuman. Uma Bharti unleashed a barrage of criticism, saying the BJP shouldn’t believe others can’t be followers of Lord Ram or Hanuman.

‘Deities are not bound to any caste or religion. Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman are not party workers of the BJP; the deities existed even before the existence of the Jana Sangh or before the rule of Mughals and Britishers,’ quipped Uma Bharti.

The BJP leader commented on the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress by asking Rahul, ‘I want to ask Rahul, where does he see India in fragments? In fact, the abrogation of Article 370 strengthened India.’

‘India was fragmented only once when Congress led the partition of the country. If Congress really wants to unite India, it should talk about uniting territories that were part of India before partitioned.’

Uma Bharti also spoke out in favour of Pragya Singh Thakur, a BJP member of parliament, who recently urged the Hindu community to keep weapons in their homes.