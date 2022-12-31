After attending his sister’s wedding, Umar Khalid goes back to Tihar Jail

As his interim bail granted to attend his sister’s wedding expired on Saturday, activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, who is accused of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, was sent back to Tihar Jail in Delhi.

A Delhi court on December 23 granted Khalid a seven-day release from custody. He was required to turn himself in on December 30 by the court.

The father of Umar Khalid announced on the microblogging site Twitter that his son had returned to prison after attending his sister’s wedding.

‘#UmarKhalid has gone back to prison after attending his sister’s wedding. We got a glimpse of the life Umar deserves, spending time with family and friends. Now we wait and hope for justice to prevail,’ Umar Khalid’s father tweeted.

He was also forbidden by the court from using social media or engaging with the media.

Umar Khalid and a number of other people were charged with violating the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly planning the riots in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 that resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

During the demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), there was violence.

In one of the cases connected to the 2020 riots, Delhi’s Karkardooma court cleared Khalid and fellow United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi earlier this month. In this case, the two were released on bail, but they were required to stay in jail in connection with other cases.

The Delhi High Court rejected Khalid’s request for bail in October, stating that the anti-CAA and NRC protests were prima facie planned at various conspiratorial meetings that Khalid had attended.