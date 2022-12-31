Covid-19: Gulf country announces new rules for passengers

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has announced new rules for passengers travelling from the UAE to China. As per the new guidelines, all passengers will have to take a Covid-19 PCR test from next week.

China is set to reopen its borders to foreign travellers from January 8.Starting January 8, 2023 China-bound travellers from the UAE will have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding the flight. The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai announced this.

‘Those with negative test results shall make a health declaration to the China Customs before travelling to China without the need to apply for an HS/HDC QR Code from the Embassy or Consulate General of China in the UAE. Passengers with positive test results shall wait until the result is negative,’ the consulate said in a statement on its website.

As per the guidelines issued by the consulate, China-bound passengers are required to submit their PCR test results within 48 hours prior to boarding a flight through the WeChat mini-programme Customs Pocket Declaration. All passengers must also take proper precautionary measures like wearing face masks during travel.