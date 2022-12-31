German officials mourn the passing of former Pope Benedict

Politicians and religious leaders in Germany expressed their sorrow over the passing of the former Pope Benedict on Saturday, praising his significance to his country as the country’s first pope in a millennium.

Georg Baetzing, bishop of Limburg and head of the German Bishops’ Conference, said, ‘Today is a day of mourning, of farewell, but for me personally even more one of gratitude and respect for a great man of the Church.’

Although Benedict was a brilliant theologian, Baetzing described him as modest and cautious, not born to take the stage but rather to consider matters of faith.