In Navsari, Gujarat, bus and SUV collided, 9 died, 32 injured

In the early hours of Saturday, a bus and an SUV collided in Navsari, Gujarat, resulting in up to nine deaths and 32 injuries.

Out of the 32 injured, 17 were taken to a hospital in Valsad, 14 were admitted to a hospital in Navsari, and one injured person was transported to Surat for treatment, according to additional district collector Ketan Joshi, speaking to India Today.

Joshi reported that police teams found the nine bodies and transported them for autopsies.

According to him, the Fortuner SUV was transporting nine people from Ahmedabad to Valsad who worked for a company in Ankleshwar.

Joshi stated that although the precise cause of the collision could not be determined, the SUV, which was travelling in the wrong direction, struck the divider before striking the bus.

He claimed that investigators believed the SUV’s driver must have fell asleep.