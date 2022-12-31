Indian IT minister criticises WhatsApp harshly for sharing wrong map of India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, pounced on WhatsApp like a tonne of bricks and ordered the social media site to take down the incorrect map of India that it had posted on Twitter.

The minister also issued a warning to the businesses, instructing them to use the proper map of India if they wanted to continue operating there.

‘Dear Whatsapp – Request that you please fix the India map error as soon as possible,’ the minister wrote in a tweet.

‘All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps,’ he further wrote.

Whatsapp has since deleted the tweet with the incorrect map and apologised on Twitter.

‘Thank you Minister for pointing out the unintended error; we have promptly removed the stream, apologies. We will be mindful in the future, the company wrote on Twitter.’

Earlier this week, Chandrasekhar chastised Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for using the wrong map. The tweet was later deleted by Yuan, who stated, ‘I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback.’