Ronaldo signs two-and-a-half-year deal with Saudi’s Al-Nassr: Report

According to Saudi official television al-Ekhbariya, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a deal with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old Portugal star, whose contract with Manchester United was terminated last month, inked the deal with the Riyadh club on Friday. As a result of the agreement, he would get $75 million in compensation annually. Additionally, business partnerships will increase his enormous pay to $213 million annually. The football team revealed the agreement on Twitter on Friday.

Al-Nassr, which is currently ranked second in the Saudi Pro League, intends to make the announcement following Saturday’s matchup with Al-Khaleej. The contract’s projected duration is two and a half years, with a June 2025 expiration date. According to CBS, Ronaldo completed all the major medical procedures before signing his contract, and the second round of testing is scheduled to happen next week.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s move was announced following a disastrous 2022 World Cup in which his team benched him for the quarterfinal match against Morocco. Additionally, he did not participate in the team’s Round 16 match against Switzerland. Ronaldo’s second spell at United was rife with controversy, and stories of a rumoured argument between him and manager Erik ten Hag frequently made headlines.

Speculations over Ronaldo’s exit turned rife since the summer when he expressed his desire to leave United with no Champions League place on offer. His signing to the Saudi league was expedited after several top European clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid did not make an offer. Ronaldo’s second outing at Old Trafford was disappointing as he had scored just once in the Premier League this season before his eventual departure.