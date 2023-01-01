Authorities suspend all flights to and from this city

Manila: Aviation authority in the Philippine has suspended all flights to and from Manila. All flights to and from the city will be suspended on New Year’s Day. The suspension was announced due to some technical issues involving navigational air traffic management systems.

The authority put in place emergency protocols to address the situation and enable flights to resume as soon as possible.It was unclear how many flights were affected. Philippine Airlines said a number of flights were diverted, cancelled and delayed, advising travellers to check the status of their journey before proceeding to the airport.

Low budget air carrier based in the Philippine, Cebu Pacific said there was a power outage at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center. The air carrier said it was offering passengers of flights scheduled between Sunday and 0400 GMT on January 2 ‘flexible options’, including free rebooking and converting tickets into travel vouchers for future use.