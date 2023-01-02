Emirates Draw announces Dh180 million grand prize

Dubai: Emirates Draw has announced a grand prize of Dh180 million. The new grand prize will be available exclusively for the coming week. Earlier last week, the draw announced a grand prize of Dh200 million named under ‘ MEGA7’. The MEGA7 weekly draw will be held every Sunday. The grand prize will be shared among 20 guaranteed winners. This will be the largest grand prize in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

In the latest draw, a total of 16,448 winners shared the total prize money of Dh945,769. It also saw 10,684 winners taking home Dh664,369 in prizes. 2 participants matched 5 out of 7digits to win Dh77,777, 10 participants matched 4 out of 7 digits to win Dh7,777 each, and 125 participants matched 3 out of 7 digits to win Dh777 each.

Also Read: India to face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.