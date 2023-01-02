Honor launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched new tablet named ‘ Honor Pad V8 Pro’ in China. The Honor Pad V8 Pro tablet is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500). The Honor Pad V8 Pro is available in 3 colours — Burning Orange, Clear Sky Blue, and Star Gray.

The Honor Pad V8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and runs Android 12-based MagicOS 7.0 out-of-the-box. It also sports a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The device comes with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display, with 1,600×2,560 pixel resolution, 600 nits of peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The Honor Pad V8 Pro packs a 10,050mAh cell and supports 35W fast charging.