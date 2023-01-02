Indian blockbuster film RRR fetches two nominations at this year’s Golden Globes awards

There are only a few days till the Golden Globe Awards, and anticipation is at an all-time high, especially in India where the blockbuster film RRR has received two nominations.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts the Golden Globes, which are regarded as the Oscars’ pre-show each year because they predict who will win in each category at the Oscars, which take place in March.

The pre-independence movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is up for two Golden Globe Awards this year: Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for the big hit ‘Naatu Naatu.’

According to reports, the film’s director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be attending the awards show in California on January 10.

The two actors will also be attending an Los Angeles screening of their film along with Rajamouli prior to the awards ceremony.

Actors Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, and filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rian Johnson, James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro will be present at the 80th edition of the Golden Globes representing their respective nominated films.