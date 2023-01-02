Three people injured in firework accident at Sabarimala temple

Pathanamthitta: Three people were injured in a firework accident at Sabarimala temple on Monday. The accident occurred around 5 pm at the fireworks offering place at Malikappuram, reportedly while they were bursting ‘kadina’.

As per reports, the firecracker called Kathina accidentally burst when the workers were filling it. The injured are identified as Chengannur native AR Jayakumar, Palakunnu natives Amal and Rajeesh. They were rushed to a hospital in Sabarimala. According to reports, one of the injured is in critical condition.

It is learnt that only some workers were in the area when the accident took place. As per the preliminary reports, those who engaged in fireworks were injured in the accident. ‘We heard a loud noise and found two persons half conscious. The third person was able to walk. Outwardly, they didn’t seem like seriously injured, but only the doctors can say more’, said a magistrate on duty at Sabarimala.