Delhi accident case; Friend who fled after accident seen with victim on CCTV

In the Delhi accident case, a new development has emerged: the victim was not by herself when the accident occurred, according to the police. Anjali, age 20, is seen riding in the backseat of the scooter while her friend Nidhi is seen on new CCTV footage of the accident.

According to reports, the footage was shot before the horrific accident happened. The accident victim is dressed in pink in the video, while her friend is dressed in red.

The victim and her friend are seen in the video exiting the hotel where they had gone to ring in the new year and leaving in the scooter.

But after travelling a distance, the two girls switched places in the seats.

Soon after, a car struck their scooter, causing Anjali to become stuck under it and be dragged for almost 12 km while her friend, who was uninjured in the accident, fled the scene.