Dubai has eliminated its 30% alcohol tax in what appears to be an effort to increase tourism.

Additionally, it will no longer charge for personal alcohol licences, which are required for residents who want to drink at home.

For some time now, Dubai has loosened its restrictions, allowing alcohol sales during Ramadan in the open air and enabling home delivery during the period.

In response to competition from nearby cities, it is believed that this most recent action is an effort to make the city more appealing to foreigners.

Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI) and African & Eastern, the two companies that distribute alcohol in Dubai, said they will pass along the tax reduction to customers.

According to MMI spokesman Tyrone Reid, ‘the emirate’s approach has remained dynamic, sensitive, and inclusive for all since we began our activities in Dubai more than 100 years ago.’

‘These recently revised restrictions are essential to maintaining the safe and responsible sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.’

In Dubai, the ‘party capital’ of the Gulf, foreigners outnumber locals nine to one, and locals frequently travel to Umm al-Quwain and other emirates to purchase alcohol in large quantities.

But as competitors expand their hospitality and finance areas, it is now up against more competition.

To consume, transport, or keep alcohol at home in Dubai, non-Muslim residents must be at least 21 years old and possess an alcohol licence, given by the police.