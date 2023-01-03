Governor Khan approves recommendation; Saji Cheriyan to take oath tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: After days of uncertainty, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accepted the recommendation of the Kerala Chief Minister to reinstate Saji Cheriyan as minister into the state cabinet. With this, Saji Cheriyan will be sworn in as minister at 4 PM on Wednesday.

On Monday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he needs to go through the papers related to CPM leader Saji Cheriyan’s reinduction and remarked that it was ‘not a normal case’. On December 30, 2022, the CPM state secretariat decided to bring Cheriyan back into the Cabinet and sent a letter to the Governor the next day seeking his convenience for administering the oath of office to the Left MLA on January 4.

However, Khan sought legal advice and got a reply that Raj Bhavan could not stop the swearing-in ceremony. Cheriyan resigned in July last year from the Cabinet over his alleged remarks against the Constitution during a speech in Pathanamthitta and a criminal case was lodged against him in that connection.