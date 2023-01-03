Hombale Films pledges to invest Rs 3000 crores in the entertainment sector in the next 5 years

Hombale Films, the studio behind blockbusters like the KGF series and ‘Kantara,’ promised to invest Rs 3000 crores (about 360 million USD) in the entertainment industry over the course of the following five years. The news was made by the creators on Monday and they shared their goals for the following year in an official statement.

On the company’s social media pages, Vijay Kiragandur, the CEO of Hombale Films, posted the statement.

He described India as a ‘place of diversity’ and said it offers many opportunities to tap into the young of the country’s enormous potential.

‘Whether good times or bad it has been a huge medium of relief and joy. It has also been a strong carrier of our culture, tradition and history through which we have been showcasing our identity to the world at large,’ he said in the tweet.

The company witnessed huge profits as both ‘KGF – Chapter 2’ and ‘Kantara’ worked well at the box office. ‘KGF-Chapter 2’ was the highest-grossing movie in the Indian film industry in 2022.

The company is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Salaar’ which stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The company is also backing Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Tyson’ and Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Richard Anthony’ among other projects.