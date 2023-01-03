Jaydev Unadkat destroys Delhi in the Ranji Trophy with a hat-trick in the first over

On January 3, the Saurashtra captain demolished Delhi’s top order at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C in a thrilling Ranji Trophy comeback for left-arm bowler Jaydev Unadkat. Delhi won the toss and decided to bat, and in the first over of the game, Jaydev Unadkat recorded a hat-trick.

In just the second over of the game, Jaydev Unadkat finished his 21st five-wicket haul as Delhi were in trouble at 5 for 6. Unadkat took six wickets throughout the opening hour of play, reducing Delhi to 10 for 7.

The Delhi hitters were having trouble connecting with the ball as Unadkat, who chose the red cherry on a chilly morning in Saurashtra, got the ball to talk in the air.

Opening batsman Dhruv Shorey (zero), Vaibhav Rawal (zero), and captain Yash Dhull are among Unadkat’s hat-trick victims (0). At the conclusion of the first over, Delhi were reduced to 0 for 3, as he started the wicket-taking rampage with the third delivery of the game.