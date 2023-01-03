Shooting for ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ wrapped up

Thiruvananthapuram: The shooting of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ has finally been wrapped up completely. The film is directed by East Coast Vijayan under the banner of East Coast Communications. The film is penned by KV Anil.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays the lead role in the film. Anusree and Bengali actress Moksha plays the female leads. Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, Mala Parvathy and many other renowned actors are also playing lead roles in the film.

The film revolves around the unexpected events that happens in the life of a thief named ‘Mathappan’. Ranjin Raj has composed music for the lyrics written by Santhosh Varma. Cinematography is handled by Ratheesh Ram. John Kutty is the editor of the film. Art direction is handled by Rajeev Kovilakam. Sound design is done by Sachin Sudhakaran and costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan.