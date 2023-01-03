Three people killed in a massive fire that broke out inside a Perth hotel

A significant fire that started inside a Perth hotel resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Around 05:10 AM, emergency services were dispatched to the New County Hotel on County Place, which comprised of 60 firefighters, 21 ambulance crews, and 9 fire trucks.

Along with hotel guests, two residents of nearby flats were evacuated, and the police roped off the area while pleading with passersby to stay away. The Scottish Ambulance Service gave medical assistance to about eleven people at the scene of the accident.

Around 6:30 am (local time), the authorities were able to put out the fire, and after a following search, they found the remains.

Speaking about the incident, the residents of the city expressed their shock at the tragedy. ‘We were wakened at 05:00 when the alarms went off and the lights were flashing in my room,’ said one of the residents.

Scotland police said that a joint investigation was being conducted by their officers along with the fire service. Chief Supt Phil Davison said, ‘Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone.’