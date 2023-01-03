Woman constable who was sexually assaulted by two DMK men drops complaint after apologies

After receiving an apology from the suspects, a female police constable who had filed a complaint against two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members for molesting her during a party event in Chennai on Sunday retracted it.

The event apparently occurred at a DMK meeting in Saligramam, which is located close to the Dasarathapuram bus stop in Chennai. In addition, MP Kanimozhi attended the function. The two suspects were apprehended by the police after the woman constable was seen crying toward the end of the incident. However, DMK supporters caused a commotion, and authorities did not hold the culprits either.

IndiaToday, meanwhile, obtained a video showing DMK party members, including MLA Prabhakar Raja, accosting Inspector Thomas Xavier. He had caught the criminals at the scene of the crime, but he had to release them.

The female constable was scheduled to be called for an investigation today based on her complaint, but she withdrew the case after the suspects expressed regret.

The opposition criticised the ruling DMK for how the issue was handled and said that CM Stalin did little more than watch in silence.