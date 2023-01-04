Amazon Fund re-activated now that Brazilian President Lula da Silva is back in office and vows to halt deforestation

Norway, a key contributor to the Amazon Fund, claimed that with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva back in government and promising to stop deforestation, the programme for supporting forest protection has been reactivated.

In a statement on Monday announcing the reinstatement of the fund, which is intended to battle deforestation in the Amazon, Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment Espen Barth Eide said, ‘Brazil’s new President has declared a clear goal to cease deforestation by 2030.’

According to Barth Eide, ‘He has restarted plans to make this happen and chosen ministers with significant knowledge and skill in the subject.’

Approximately 3.4 billion reais ($620 million) remain in the fund.

It has been frozen since August 2019, when former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro abolished its governing board and action plans.

In 2008 in an earlier term as president, Lula set up the fund to receive international contributions to Brazil’s efforts to stop deforestation. It receives payments only after deforestation is reduced; the funds are then spent on more such initiatives.

Among his first decisions after taking office for a new presidential term on Sunday, Lula signed a decree reinstating the governing board of the Amazon Fund, with broad representation from civil society and other stakeholders.