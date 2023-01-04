BJP’s Prakash Javadekar criticises Kerala government for reinstating MLA Saji Cherian

Prakash Javadekar, a Rajya Sabha representative for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticised the Kerala government for its choice to reassign MLA Saji Cherian to the cabinet. The MLA, who resigned in July, is set to be sworn in again at 4 pm today.

Prakash Javadekar criticised the decision of the ruling government, saying, ‘For the first time, I am seeing a minister who pledged to safeguard the constitution, insulting the constitution and then being reinstated to the ministry.’

He added that it was important for the MLA Cherian video to go viral so that everyone could see what CM Pinarayi Vijayan was up to.

‘I condemn his statements on the constitution. Dr Ambedkar who framed our constitution has been insulted. There was the video but still, police gave him a clean sheet,’ argued MP Prakash Javadekar, and added, ‘Saji Cherian should resign again. We will keep fighting for it.’

The Rajya Sabha MP continued by criticising the Kerala Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, saying, ‘Liquor, drugs, lottery, crime, and smuggling: These are the five points of this government. This government is ruining Kerala.’

Following public outcry, MLA Saji Cherian resigned from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) ministry on July 6.