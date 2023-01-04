Google urges Indian antitrust tribunal to overturn judgement against it for exploiting Android dominance in the market

Google argued that an antitrust ruling against the US corporation for abusing the dominance of its Android operating system in the Indian market should be overturned.

For abusing its monopolistic position in markets like online search and the Android app store, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Alphabet Inc.’s Google US$161 million in October and demanded that it change the restrictions put in place on smartphone manufacturers with regard to pre-installing apps.

Google was concerned about the Indian decision, according to sources who spoke to Reuters in October, because the remedies mandated were thought to be more extensive than those outlined in the historic 2018 decision by the European Commission that found that the restrictions placed on manufacturers of Android mobile devices were unlawful. In that instance, a record 4.1 billion euro ($4.3 billion) fine has been contested by Google.

In its filing to an Indian appeals tribunal, Google argued that the CCI’s investigation unit ‘copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision, deploying evidence from Europe that was not examined in India.’