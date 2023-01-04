Passenger revenue of Indian Railways surges by 71% during April-December

New Delhi: Revenue from passenger transport of Indian Railways surged by 71% during April-December 2022. As per data released by the Union Railways Ministry, the revenue from passenger segment during April-December 2022 was at Rs 48,913 crore. It was at Rs 28,569 crore achieved during the same period in 2021.

Revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during this fiscal year so far has increased by 56%. Revenue from reserved passenger segment was at Rs 38,483 crore. It was at Rs 26,400 crore during the same period last year. The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment between April 1 and December 31 is Rs 10,430 crore. It was at Rs 2,169 crore during the same period last year. It registered a growth of 381%.

In the reserved passenger segment, the total estimated numbers of passengers who booked tickets during the period between April 1 to December 31 surged by 6%. It stood at 59.61 crore bookings as compared to 56.05 crore during the same period last year. In the unreserved passenger segment, the approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period April 1 to December 31 have surged by 137%. In Unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is 40,197 lakhs. It was at 16,968 lakhs during the same period last year.