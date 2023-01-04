Samsung launches new entry-level smartphone named ‘Galaxy F04’ in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant, Samsung launched its new entry-level smartphone named ‘ Samsung Galaxy F04’ in the Indian markets. The GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy F04 is priced at Rs. 7,499. This is a special launch price and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. The handset is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 9,499. It can be purchased in Jade Purple and Opal Green shades starting 12pm (noon) on January 12 through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and other key retailers in the country.

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy F04 runs on Android 12 with One UI and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display. The smartphone equips a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5, GPS, FM Radio and a USB Type-C port. It comes with the face unlock feature for authentication. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.