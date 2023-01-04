Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde announces alliance with RPI group led by Jogendra Kawade

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, announced an alliance between his Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party and the Peoples Republican Party of India (RPI) on Wednesday in Mumbai, ahead of the civic and local body elections.

RPI President Jogendra Kawade stated that the alliance is only with the ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ while speaking at a joint news conference with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kawade is a member of the Ambedkarite movement in Maharashtra. In 1998–1999, he served as a representative for the Chimur Loksabha constituency, and from 2014 to 2020, he served on the Legislative Council.

Prior to the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. Ambedkar and president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), appeared to be forming an alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. This prompted Shinde’s faction to move quickly to join forces with Jogendra Kawade.

Jogendra Kawade claimed at the conference that when Aaditya Thackeray served as the previous MVA government’s tourism minister, he ordered the demolition of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s cultural centre in Nagpur.

‘We demanded an inquiry and held a huge protest against this action. We also sought a meeting with him, but he did not pay any heed to our demands,’ Kawade said.