Six vehicles were struck by a speeding Delhi police car in Dwarka, case filed.

On Tuesday in Delhi’s Dwarka Mor neighbourhood, a private automobile driven by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Delhi Police struck six vehicles and injured multiple people. Six vehicles in total, including a PCR van, sustained damage in the collision.

Eyewitnesses claim that the police owned the car that struck the stationary automobiles at the red light. Now that it has been revealed, the Swift car was the personal vehicle of an ASI of the Delhi Police stationed in the outside district, who was also hurt in the collision.

Further legal action is being pursued against the officer after a case was filed against him. His blood was taken in order to do an alcohol content study.

Hospitals have so far received three medico-legal complaints related to this occurrence, however none of the injuries are life-threatening.

‘A case has been filed against a Delhi Police ASI assigned to the Outer Dist for ramming six vehicles, among them a PCR van, at a red signal last night in the Dwarka Mor neighbourhood. He was driving his personal vehicle when the collision happened. ASI was one of four individuals who suffered injuries’ Delhi Police reported.